Electrical charging point ‘vandalised’ in Dundee city centre incident

An electric car charging point had to be sealed off when it was left badly damaged after it was reportedly vandalised.

The power-point on South Tay Street had been targeted as well a Jaguar car situated nearby.

Vince Guz, arrived to collect a Co-wheels car as part of a vehicle-sharing scheme on Monday morning to find the charging point abandoned on the road.

Speaking today he said he reported the matter to Dundee City Council (DCC) at around 8.30am that morning.

He said: “It looks like it has been vandalised as opposed to being hit by another vehicle given the way it is lying on the road.

“It’s the first time I’ve used one of these Co-wheels vehicles, the car was still fully charged but I thought it was dangerous to have all that wiring exposed so I reported it straight away.”

DCC had closed off the charging point by Monday afternoon with Vince adding that there was other charging points which could be used in the meantime.

He added: “To the council’s credit they acted pretty quickly to get it tidied up. There are other charging points in the city centre which can be used in the meantime.”

Local worker, Brahim Nakhib who works in La Baguette said the area around the premises had been “very busy” on Saturday evening.

He said: “I saw the car (the Jaguar) had its wing mirror had been damaged and that was very near to the charging point.

“With the level of damaged that’s been caused I thought it had maybe have been hit by another car.”

Another man labelled the incident as “mindless” vandalism before adding: “the way it’s been sitting it looks like someone has lifted it off to cause that level of damage.

He said: “If it has been damaged deliberately it is just mindless to have done it. I’d imagine that will be quite costly to repair.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “This charging point will be operational as soon as possible.”