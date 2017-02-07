Works in Dundee’s West End which ended in chaos after a cable failed a quality test are set to start again next month.

Electrical cable upgrades were cancelled after five weeks of road disruption last year, causing anger in the community.

Commuters on various West End roads had faced disruption for more than a month during the Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) works before they were abandoned.

A second attempt to install the high-voltage cabling will get under way on March 6.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who has previously criticised the company for the disruption, welcomed the news.

He said: “Last year, while it was understood that the company would not implement a cabling system that failed a safety test, I questioned why the testing took place some five weeks into roads disruption.

“At the time, I wrote to SSE seeking an explanation as to why testing of the new cabling was not undertaken before the roads were dug up and made it clear this disruption for no purpose should never happen again.

“I am pleased that SSE has given assurances that the new cabling will have completed its testing before any road is dug up to fit it.

“We cannot have a reoccurrence of what happened last year.

“There’s been a lot of utilities work in the area in the past year and I am anxious this electricity work is undertaken with the minimum of disruption to residents and businesses.”

Responding to questions from Mr Macpherson, SSE’s community liaison manager said: “In relation to the high-voltage cables, you have our assurance that no works will commence on site until the cables have passed their final factory assurance test.”