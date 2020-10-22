Electric vehicle charging hub in Dundee left ‘temporarily unusable’ after vandals cause £10,000 worth of damage

An electric vehicle charging hub in Dundee has been left “temporarily unusable” after being vandalised.

Police are investigating after all of the eight charging stations at the Princes Street electric car charging hub were vandalised – with an estimated £10,000 worth of damage caused.

The high-value vandalism took place some time on October 16 or 17.

Officers have said that the whole hub has been rendered temporarily unusable causing inconvenience to electric car users in the city.

A statement released by the force said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1890 of 19th October.”