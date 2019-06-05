Electric car-charging points to be introduced for Dundee multi-storey car park

Dundee City Council’s roll-out of electric car-charging points in its multi-storey car parks is set to continue with plans for a rooftop area at the Olympia submitted for approval.

The new charging area, on the roof of the car park at East Whale Lane, will be powered by a ground-level supply and supplemented with solar panels.

Each plug is expected to be a trickle-style charger that takes longer to charge an electric vehicle but uses less electricity, making it more efficient.

The slower chargers, also being installed in the Greenmarket and West Bell Street multi-storeys, are better-suited to those parking their cars all day.

Faster chargers located on the ground floor of three of the city’s four multi-storeys can only be used by one vehicle for up to three hours.

Drive Dundee Electric, the council’s EV-ownership advocacy scheme, says the chargers are being installed in spaces which are “underused”.

A spokesman said: “They will provide a slower charge than the rapid charging hubs, making it more suitable for those looking to charge overnight or through the working day.”

A decision is expected on the Olympia facilities by July 14.