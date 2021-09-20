Electric bikes worth thousands stolen from Auchterarder shop

Police are investigating a theft from an Auchterarder bike shop after three electric bikes worth thousands were stolen earlier this month.

Officers have launched an appeal for information after the two bikes were stolen from a shop in Auchterarder High Street shortly after 11pm on September 9.

The first bike, a Tern Vextron folding bike, is a silver grey colour. Police said it was boxed and would require assembly before being used. Bought new, the bike retails for nearly £3,000.

Also stolen were two Haybike cross 4.0 models which are grey and yellow in colour. The bikes retail new at over £2,000 each. The touring style bikes have bags, lights and mudguards fitted.

Police said they were both of these bikes were used, with damage to the rear wheel of the larger of the two.

CCTV footage showed a male removing the bikes from the shop on Auchterarder High Street, officers investigating the theft said as they appealed for information.

“He is described as white, tall, slim build, wearing a face mask, two-tone hooded padded jacket with black at the top and grey below tight black joggers and black trainers with white soles,” a force spokesperson said.

Appeal launched for ‘distinctive’ stolen bikes

They added: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered any of these distinctive bikes for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0864 of 10th September.”