Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Electric bikes worth thousands stolen from Auchterarder shop

By Alasdair Clark
September 20, 2021, 12:26 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 12:30 pm
One of the bikes stolen from an Auchterarder bike shop
Two two Haybike cross 4.0 bikes were stolen.

Police are investigating a theft from an Auchterarder bike shop after three electric bikes worth thousands were stolen earlier this month.

Officers have launched an appeal for information after the two bikes were stolen from a shop in Auchterarder High Street shortly after 11pm on September 9.

The first bike, a Tern Vextron folding bike, is a silver grey colour. Police said it was boxed and would require assembly before being used. Bought new, the bike retails for nearly £3,000.

Also stolen were two Haybike cross 4.0 models which are grey and yellow in colour. The bikes retail new at over £2,000 each. The touring style bikes have bags, lights and mudguards fitted.

The bikes are worth thousands.

Police said they were both of these bikes were used, with damage to the rear wheel of the larger of the two.

CCTV footage showed a male removing the bikes from the shop on Auchterarder High Street, officers investigating the theft said as they appealed for information.

“He is described as white, tall, slim build, wearing a face mask, two-tone hooded padded jacket with black at the top and grey below tight black joggers and black trainers with white soles,” a force spokesperson said.

Appeal launched for ‘distinctive’ stolen bikes

They added: “If you have any information that could assist us, particularly if you have been offered any of these distinctive bikes for sale, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0864 of 10th September.”

Perth drugs courier jailed for £200k Newcastle to Scotland cocaine run