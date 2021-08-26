Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elective operations continue in Fife despite rising Covid pressure on health board

By Alasdair Clark
August 26, 2021, 4:08 pm
Electives operations are still set to go ahead in Fife
NHS Fife has confirmed its elective operations and other care is continuing despite record demand on services caused by Covid-19 – as other health boards opt to postpone some non-urgent care.

On Wednesday, NHS Lanarkshire announced it had temporarily postponed the majority of non-urgent elective procedures for several weeks due to “unprecedented pressures”.

NHS Borders has also cancelled scheduled routine operations for two weeks up to September 5, while NHS Lothian did the same temporarily last month.

Health chiefs in Fife have previously warned that staff in Fife were struggling to cope with the demand as record numbers turned up to A&E departments.

Asked about its plans on Thursday, an NHS Fife spokesperson confirmed elective work continues despite the pressure.

Previously, Claire Dobson – the health board’s director of acute services – said that the entire health system in Fife, including GPs and other frontline services, were under increasing pressure.

NHS Fife feels pressure as cases rise

She said: “Our clinicians are finding it increasingly difficult to manage the rising demand.

“We need the public to play their part and for those with an urgent care need – but their issue is not an emergency, and their life is not at risk – we need them to call NHS24 on 111 (a free telephone advice line).

“If necessary, they will be able to speak to a clinician or be directly booked into an appointment with a service that is right for them.”

It comes amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Scotland, with more than 5,000 new infections reported on Wednesday – the highest daily increase ever recorded.

In Thursday’s figures, 4,925 new cases were recorded, with 261 cases reported in Fife.

