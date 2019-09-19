Elderly woman has purse stolen from her on Lochee High Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was robbed in Dundee.

The incident happened around 12.50pm on Monday between the Ladbrokes and Semi-chem shops on the High Street in Lochee.

The 76-year-old victim had visited a cash machine nearby when a man grabbed a purse from the storage pouch of her zimmer frame and ran off in the direction of Aimer Square.

Local officers were then contacted and inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect, who is believed to be a tall, slim man in his thirties, with very short hair and wearing a long dark coloured jacket.

PC Natalia Iwanow said: “While the woman was not injured, this was clearly a very distressing incident for her. We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry. The victim had visited a cash machine not long before and so we believe this may have been a targeted attack.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who was in the area at this time to come forward.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1528 on 16 September, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.