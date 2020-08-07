Elderly residents urge Dundee City Council to fix their ‘dodgy’ roof, once and for all

Elderly residents were left mopping up mess this week as torrential rain poured through a “dodgy” roof.

People living in the sheltered housing block in Clepington Road say that, despite Dundee City Council repairs, Tuesday saw rainwater leak through ceilings and into communal hallways.

In January residents told the Tele they were terrified someone was going to be killed by roof tiles being blown off by high winter winds.

A repair was later carried out but resident Joe Hughes claims 90% of the tiles had only been laid on, not nailed into place.

Joe, 63, said: “This can’t go on. We have had enough. Nobody is listening to us and nobody is helping us.

“The council spent £175,000 on this new roof. It’s a completely botched job.

“It’s not even eight months old and already we have had four major leaks.”

Joe added: “On Tuesday the water was pouring through. We called the council to get their emergency guys to come round but no one turned up.

“I ended up having to go into the attic in the pitch black and put a tarpaulin down to stop the water from getting into my house.

“We had to put buckets everywhere and mop up continuously. It’s horrendous.

“This is no good for a block of sheltered houses where people are elderly and vulnerable.”

He added: “It’s time that the roof was nailed into in place properly

“I’m fed up of the whole lot of it and no-one is interested helping us. All the people from the council do is talk about meetings which is not solving the problem.”

His neighbour Andrew Francis said: “There was water pouring in everywhere. It was just dreadful

“This problem has gone on for months now and we can’t cope with it any longer.

“We need the roof properly fixed before we come into another winter. The roof blew off last February and we were terrified someone would be killed or injured.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have received reports of leaks at the properties and are arranging for repairs to be carried out.

“The complaint that was made is still undergoing a thorough investigation, which has resumed following a delay because of lockdown.

“We will get back to the individual involved as soon as possible.”