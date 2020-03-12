Elderly man taken to hospital after Dundee road was closed off for two hours

Ambulance crews were able to get access to a top-floor flat after fire crews used a cherry picker to get in.

The dramatic incident saw Provost Road closed off for more than two hours before an elderly man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

An appliance from the Macalpine Fire Station arrived on the scene shortly after 6pm last night at the request of the ambulance service.

The dramatic incident was captured on camera by one local showing the cherry picker stationed near the junction of Fleming Gardens West.

One fire crew member can be seen at the window of the property while an ambulance remains stationed at the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service received a call to attend an incident on Provost Road just before half five last night.

“One ambulance crew was dispatched and with the assistance of our Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues who helped us gain access to the property, we treated an elderly male patient who was subsequently transferred to Ninewells.”

Police confirmed officers were stationed there from around 6.10pm before the road reopened shortly after 8pm.