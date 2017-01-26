An elderly couple were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns following a fire in their Fife home.

The 75-year-old male and 90 year-old female were taken by ambulance to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital last night. Their condition was not known this morning but it is not believed that their injuries were serious.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that four appliances were called to the blaze in the town’s Ravenscraig flats just after 9pm.

He said: “The elderly pair were in their flat on the ninth floor of the Ravenscraig flats when fire broke out on the kitchen area.

“They were able to get themselves out of the flat to safety. They were then assessed by paramedics.

“The female casualty was found to be suffering from burns to her hands and from smoke inhalation.

“The male was suffering from smoke inhalation. Oxygen was administered to both casualties who were treated at the scene before being transferred via ambulance to hospital.”

He added that firefighters from Kirkcaldy and Methil fought the blaze for almost two hours. Four breathing apparatus sets were used as well as one main jet, one dry riser and one positive pressure ventilation system to clear smoke from the property.