Elderly couple disturb woman raiding their Dundee home

An elderly couple discovered a woman raiding their Dundee home before she ran off.

Police are appealing for information following the break-in in the early hours of this morning on Church Street, off Main Street.

The woman managed to steal a Samsung tablet, jewellery, a purse and other personal items as well as a two figure sum of cash.

Officers are looking to track down the suspect who is described as being 25 to 29-years-old, with her hair in a bun on top of her head.

A spokeswoman or Police Scotland said: “An elderly couple disturbed a female within their home at around 2.45am.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/10201/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”