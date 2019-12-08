Elderly at the heart of NHS Tayside winter plan

Elderly people and others with chronic conditions are at the centre of a new winter plan to stay healthy.

NHS Tayside’s doctors, nurses and other clinical staff have been working with partners to make sure health and social care services are ready for the months ahead.

And consultant gastroenterologist, Dr Elaine Henry, who is clinical lead for winter planning, said: “We know that winter has its challenges, particularly for our frail, elderly populations and patients with chronic conditions.

“We want to make sure we can provide the best service to our communities and manage the increased demand we experience over the winter period in our hospitals.”

NHS Tayside’s winter plan was developed in partnership with Angus, Dundee plus Perth and Kinross’s health and social care partnerships and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

It aims to prevent as much illness as possible and ensure that services are prepared to manage any issues.

The key areas this winter include: care at home or close to home; additional beds in Ninewells and Perth Royal Infirmary to help manage capacity; a new frailty unit at Perth Royal Infirmary and extra out-of-hours GP sessions.