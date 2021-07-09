Inspirational Perthshire woman who survived Covid celebrates her 100th birthday

An inspirational Perthshire woman who survived Covid-19 has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Daphne Shah of St Madoes fought off numerous obstacles brought on by coronavirus and inspired the world with her strength, even making headlines in her homeland of India.

She celebrated her day with family and friends at the Ballathie House Hotel in Kinclaven, where she also marked her 80th birthday two decades ago.

Birthday celebrations

Daphne stunned those all around her in her recovery and has now marked her big day with the people who mean most to her.

Her son Wes Shah said: “When I put her in the ambulance, I never thought I would see her again.

“It has been a challenging time but it has been very rewarding.

“She owes her longevity to her faith in God and she is a strong lady.

“We celebrated at Ballathie – it is one of her favourite places.

“She was surrounded by some of her closest friends and family, with people coming from East Africa.

“My mum’s friend’s children also came.”

He added: “She never thought she would make it. She is elated and humbled.”

‘I promised I would look after her’

Wes remembered the promise he made to his father 21 years ago before he died to look after his mother, in what was an emotional moment for him.

He said: “I promised my father that I would look after her and I have done that.

“She lives with me now.”

Wes says a number of factors contributed to Daphne’s recovery.

“She got through with God’s grace and her diet of porridge for breakfast,” he said.

“We also want to thank the NHS.

“She is an incredible lady with great faith.”

‘In everything, give thanks’

This time last year, on her 99th birthday, Daphne thanked her family and God for supporting her.

She said: “I’ve been well cared for here and I’m very happy. My family and carers have been a tonic and they keep a good eye on me.

“That’s made a big difference as I’ve been able to be quite independent for my age.

“I was being extra careful when I came out of hospital and I took good care of myself.

“There is a bible verse which says ‘in everything, give thanks’.

“There’s a difference between in and for. When you are in trouble, you must still give thanks to God.”