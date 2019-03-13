Eilidh Doyle says Hawkhill Harrier Laura Muir can make mark on Olympic and world stage

Eilidh Doyle predicts that Dundee Hawkhill Harrier Laura Muir will be at the top of the athletics tree for a while to come.

Eilidh was the guest speaker at the Perth and Kinross Sports awards at the Dewar’s Centre and, prior to taking to the podium, she revealed to the Tele that she feels Laura has the ability to make her mark on the world and Olympic stage.

Eilidh said: “Laura completed a historic ‘double double’ at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow, defending the 1,500m and 3,000m races she won in Belgrade two years ago.

“It was a fantastic achievement and I am so impressed with what Laura has done. I come from Kinross and Laura is from nearby Milnathort. We both attended Kinross High School and who would have thought two lassies from rural Perthshire would have done so well.

“It’s been great to see Laura coming through and she can go further. She is a great athlete and a role model.

“The tension she was under at the indoor event was incredible but she dealt with it.”

Eilidh, a former Perth Grammar pupil, has fond memories of her time in the Fair City where she trained at the George Duncan track.

She has recorded 17 podium places at major events and, even though she is 32, Eilidh has no thoughts of stopping running.

“My first big medal was at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and I intend going on for a while,” she concluded.