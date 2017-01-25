The line up for this year’s Rewind Festival in Perth has been announced.

Headliners the Human League and Billy Ocean will take to the stage on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively, of the hugely popular 80s music event.

Soul II Soul, The Undertones, Jason Donavon and Kim Wilde are amongst the others heading to Tayside on the weekend of July 22 and 23.

The line up for the seventh annual event is as follows:

The Scone site will host revellers from across the country with a campsite, bars, a silent disco and a special children zone.

Fancy dress is encouraged by organisers with festival goers traditionally donning bright neon discowear.

Tickets go on sale this Faraday at 9am at the Rewind Festival website.