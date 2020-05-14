Eight-year-old Dundee girl issues plea for safe return of escaped budgie

An eight-year-old girl has issued a heartfelt plea for the safe return of her beloved budgie after it escaped from her home in Corbie Wood.

Ellis Angelova, a primary three pupil, has been worried for the safety of her feathered friend, Millie, after she escaped through an open window at the family’s home last week.

She said: “I’m worried because I think she’s in danger.

“She’s outside and she’s never been outside in that big of a space before.

“She’s lots of fun and she’s really hyper. She’s also really sweet to me, but she kind of doesn’t like my mum, she always pecks her.

“I really love her, I play with her every day, but now she’s gone and I can’t play with her.”

The youngster asked anyone who happens to spot the bright yellow bird flapping about Dundee to let her and her family know.

“I want to say that if you see her, please call us and bring her back,” she said.

“I’ve had her for about a year-and-a-half, and I really miss her.

“She’s not my only pet, I have another bird called Chico as well, he’s sort of like her boyfriend.

“He really misses her, he’s very lonely and has no one to play with.”

Ellis’s mum, Svetla, is also worried about what might happen to the runaway budgie.

She said: “She’s never been outside on her own before, only ever in a cage.

“We hope to see her again, but who knows.

“I just hope she’s home soon.”

Millie isn’t the only budgie in Dundee to have made a bid for freedom recently.

Another pet bird was recently spotted flying in the skies above Fintry recently, before being rescued by a woman living on Findhorn Street.

The kind resident, who saved the bird from being attacked by a gang of magpies, is now appealing for the owner of the bird to come forward.

Those with any information on either of the runaway birds have been asked to contact the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page.