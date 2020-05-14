Eight-year-old donates gift boxes to staff and patients at Ninewells Hospital as nurses say thanks for the Tele’s essential box campaign

A kind-hearted eight-year-old has put a smile on the faces of patients and staff at a city hospital, by donating boxes full of vital items and goodies.

It comes as NHS staff thanked the Tele for our essential boxes campaign, which has distributed hundreds of care packages across Tayside.

Darcey Mitchell, from Lochee, initially began her efforts by fundraising and managed to scoop up £900 in donations after doing a sponsored walk in her pyjamas.

She then used the money to create gift boxes for St Columba’s Care Home and the Covid-19 wards at Ninewells Hospital.

Darcy handed over the welfare packages, with toiletries for the patients and juice, water and biscuits for workers, to the ICU, Ward 42, Acute Medicine for the Elderly and the Acute Medical Unit.

The boxes weren’t the only thing Darcy donated though, as she went the extra mile and also bought a tablet for each ward for the patients to use, allowing them keep in touch with their families more easily.

Darcy, along with her parents Ross and Danielle, dropped the donation boxes off to staff at Ninewells.

Nicky Kinsman, senior charge nurse in Ward 42, thanked the family for their generosity.

She said: “All the donations will be greatly appreciated by our patients and staff and the tablets are an amazing way for patients to communicate with their loved ones while in hospital.”

It comes as the Tele’s own essential boxes campaign rolls on, with more than 100 care packages already distributed across NHS Tayside filled with toiletries, pyjamas and treats.

Ward 22 is among the departments at Ninewells Hospital that took delivery of the boxes with senior charge nurse Jenny Dempsey saying they are “lovely to have on hand”.

She said: “We are just so overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the public and local businesses.

“With the restrictions on visiting, it is really lovely to have these essential boxes to hand. Staff can give out items such as toiletries to patients to help make their stay in hospital that little bit nicer for them.”

HOW TO DONATE

You can drop smaller items off at the reception area of Ninewells Hospital, but for larger donations email donationscovid19.tayside@nhs.net to arrange a time for collection.

WHAT’S NEEDED

Non-perishable foods, tea, coffee, shampoo, deodorant, hand cream, face cream, phone chargers, magazines, books.

OR DONATE CASH

Cash donations to support essentials boxes can be made via nhstayside.scot.nhs.uk/GettingInvolved/FundraisingandDonations