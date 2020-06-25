Eight-year-old Catherine is hoping her Kiltwalk efforts will help provide every child in Dundee with a healthy meal

An eight-year-old girl is among those who will be taking part in Dundee’s first ever virtual Kiltwalk.

Organisers of the popular annual event were forced to cancel August’s walking challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, determined to ensure that charities still benefited from the generosity of Dundonians, the organisers are encouraging participants to complete a walk, or other challenge, by themselves.

Those taking part are encouraged to don tartan and post pictures of themselves online.

Catherine Letford, who attends Claypotts Primary, will be walking 11 miles to raise cash for Dundee Bairns to ensure “everyone gets a good healthy meal”.

Catherine will start her route in Tayport on July 3 and will follow the same course as she completed last year, finishing in Monifieth.

The only difference being the cheering crowd will be slightly smaller, with just mum Dawn-Marie and sister Bethany on hand.

Catherine said: “I decided I wanted to walk for Dundee Bairns as they help children and parents who maybe don’t have enough money for food, so I want everyone to be able to have a good healthy meal.

“I am quite excited to do the walk again this year, as it will be the fourth year I do the Kiltwalk.

“Last year I got to meet Sean Batty, the weather man, he was pretty amazing. I am going to ask him if there will be rain when I do my walk as I love being out walking when it’s raining. I really hope it is not too sunny and dry.”

Catherine managed to raise almost £2,000 for Ward 29 at Ninewells Hospital last year, and hopes to raise as much money as possible this time round.

To prepare for the event Catherine has been doing some training, including riding on her bike in the garden and going for walks with her family.

She is also hoping the news of the Kiltwalk going virtual will enable more people to sign up.

Catherine added: “I really hope more people will sign up to do the virtual Kiltwalk so that we can all raise as much money as we can for lots of different charities.”

Participants have been tasked with undertaking a Kiltwalk-inspired challenge of their own from July 3-5 to raise money for their chosen charity, with The Hunter Foundation topping up all donations by 50%

For more information, and to access a virtual walk support pack, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk