Eight police officers attend Dundee flat to arrest person wanted on warrant

Eight police officers were called to a house in St Mary’s as a warrant was executed in the property.

Residents spotted a riot van on St Giles Terrace on Tuesday, shortly before midday.

A visible police presence remained at the scene for over an hour. Police Scotland confirmed officers had been executing a warrant in the area.

And the Tele understands the warrant had been issued as police attempted to trace a person – before leaving empty handed.

One resident, who declined to be named, said police had been spotted banging on the door of a home at around 11.45am.

He added: “I saw three officers get out of the van at first but I could see there were still more inside. They were banging on the door of one of the houses before I saw them entering the property.

“I thought at first it was a drugs raid as another beat van had also shown up. I wasn’t surprised to see the police in that particular area.”

A motorist said he saw an additional police vehicle arrive before six officers returned to the riot van.

© Google

He said: “I spoke to one or two neighbours as I got out the car.

“They seemed blissfully unaware of what was going on right outside their front doors.

“The police car left the vicinity first whilst the riot van remained on the scene.

“Five or six officers came back to the police van but there was nobody being led away in handcuffs.

“I noticed the police were carrying paperwork but certainly no evidence bags were being taken away from the scene.”

© Supplied

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Police were in attendance in St Giles Terrace to execute a warrant.”