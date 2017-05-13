A major investigation was under way today after a man was robbed in his Dundee home.

Police swooped on a flat in Balmoral Place, Douglas, at around 10.30pm on Thursday after three men entered the man’s house and threatened him.

The 32-year-old victim was not injured but had several items of personal property taken by the thieves, who had Liverpudlian accents.

Police Scotland said the man involved was “understandably shaken” by events.

CID officers went to the property yesterday as the probe continued.

Kim Hunter, 25, who lives in the close where the robbery happened, told the Tele: “There must have been seven or eight police cars there last night when I looked out of the window.

“Officers came to my door and asked if I’d heard anything as there had been a major incident. There has been an officer on guard at the door since about 6am but as far as I’m aware police have been on the scene all night.”

She added: “Police told me three men had entered the property — I’m shocked.

“The secure entry door has been missing for eight weeks and you wonder if this incident would have happened if that was not the case.”

Another witness said officers with dogs had searched the back garden of the property.

A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding an incident in Balmoral Place, Douglas, about 10.30pm yesterday.

“A 32-year-old man was robbed by three men who entered his home and threatened him before leaving with some items of personal property. He was not injured but was understandably shaken.

“The persons responsible are all described as being male, in their mid-thirties, wearing dark hooded tops and spoke with Liverpool accents.

“A comprehensive CCTV review of the area is being carried out. Officers are also keen to trace a motorcyclist who was seen to drive along Balunie Avenue around the time of the incident, wearing dark clothing and a light-coloured, possibly white, helmet.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/12104/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”