Eight of our favourite dog-friendly pubs and cafes in Dundee

Looking for the perfect place to enjoy a pint with your pooch?
Enjoying a croissant in the company of your canine is one of life’s simple pleasures. With that in mind, we’ve found a selection of dog-friendly pubs, eateries and coffee shops across Dundee which welcome human and animal.
The West House,
2 West Port, DD1 5EP
This casual dining spot is the perfect place to bring your pup; for cocktails, for brunch, for whatever you want. The eclectic decor and delicious food offerings at this city centre venue are popular with locals and visitors alike.
Website: thewesthouse.co.uk
Phone: 01382 525205
The White Goose,
44 Dock Street, DD1 3DR
The White Goose offers a vast selection of cocktails and fresh food, all served in a relaxed and quaint environment by welcoming members of staff. It’s not far from the glorious Waterfront either, so why not take your dog for a Sunday morning stroll and follow it up with a slap-up lunch?
Contact: 01382 221504
Facebook: @TheWhiteGooseDundee
The Bach,
31 Meadowside, DD1 1DJ
This quirky, easygoing eatery is the brainchild of a couple from New Zealand. The food is matched by good coffee, friendly staff and a relaxed atmosphere. Pooches are more than welcome at this bright, airy space.
Website: the-bach.com
Phone: 01382 869902
The Tinsmith,
11-13 Old Hawkhill, DD1 5EU
Undeniably one of Dundee’s liveliest haunts, The Tinsmith is the ideal spot to enjoy a laid-back family lunch followed by a cocktail or two. Dogs are welcomed (with open arms) at this student-centric venue.
Website: thetinsmith.co.uk
Phone: 01382 204198
George Orwell,
168 Perth Road, DD1 4JS
The George Orwell is a dimly-lit watering hole sitting on the popular Perth Road. It also happens to be dog-friendly, so why not head there for a pint with your pup and bask in the indie atmosphere.
Phone: 01382 203906
Blend Coffee Lounge,
63 Reform Street, DD1 1SP
This ever-bustling coffee shop is the perfect place to while away an afternoon with a good book and your dog to boot. There are so many drink options you’ll need to spend a few hours here in order to try them all!
Website: http://blendcoffee.co.uk/
Phone: 01382 698030
Serendipities,
12 Union Street, DD1 4BH
A cafe with a twist, this Union Street spot aims to bring social change and delicious food to the city of Dundee. This community and environmentally-led enterprise is truly unique and welcomes everyone – including dogs.
Website: https://serendipities.co.uk/
Phone: 07931 560874
The Ship Inn,
121 Fisher St, DD5 2BR
With one of the best views of the River Tay going, The Ship Inn offers great beers, great food and a great atmosphere. Your furry friends will make the perfect accompaniment for a visit to this Broughty Ferry institution.
Website: www.theshipinn-broughtyferry.co.uk
Phone: 01382 779176