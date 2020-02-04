Eight of our favourite dog-friendly pubs and cafes in Dundee

Looking for the perfect place to enjoy a pint with your pooch?

Enjoying a croissant in the company of your canine is one of life’s simple pleasures. With that in mind, we’ve found a selection of dog-friendly pubs, eateries and coffee shops across Dundee which welcome human and animal.

The West House,

2 West Port, DD1 5EP

This casual dining spot is the perfect place to bring your pup; for cocktails, for brunch, for whatever you want. The eclectic decor and delicious food offerings at this city centre venue are popular with locals and visitors alike.

Website: thewesthouse.co.uk

Phone: 01382 525205

The White Goose,

44 Dock Street, DD1 3DR

The White Goose offers a vast selection of cocktails and fresh food, all served in a relaxed and quaint environment by welcoming members of staff. It’s not far from the glorious Waterfront either, so why not take your dog for a Sunday morning stroll and follow it up with a slap-up lunch?

Contact: 01382 221504

Facebook: @TheWhiteGooseDundee

The Bach,

31 Meadowside, DD1 1DJ

This quirky, easygoing eatery is the brainchild of a couple from New Zealand. The food is matched by good coffee, friendly staff and a relaxed atmosphere. Pooches are more than welcome at this bright, airy space.

Website: the-bach.com

Phone: 01382 869902

The Tinsmith,

11-13 Old Hawkhill, DD1 5EU

Undeniably one of Dundee’s liveliest haunts, The Tinsmith is the ideal spot to enjoy a laid-back family lunch followed by a cocktail or two. Dogs are welcomed (with open arms) at this student-centric venue.

Website: thetinsmith.co.uk

Phone: 01382 204198

George Orwell,

168 Perth Road, DD1 4JS

The George Orwell is a dimly-lit watering hole sitting on the popular Perth Road. It also happens to be dog-friendly, so why not head there for a pint with your pup and bask in the indie atmosphere.

Phone: 01382 203906

Blend Coffee Lounge,

63 Reform Street, DD1 1SP

This ever-bustling coffee shop is the perfect place to while away an afternoon with a good book and your dog to boot. There are so many drink options you’ll need to spend a few hours here in order to try them all!

Website: http://blendcoffee.co.uk/

Phone: 01382 698030

Serendipities,

12 Union Street, DD1 4BH

© DC Thomson

A cafe with a twist, this Union Street spot aims to bring social change and delicious food to the city of Dundee. This community and environmentally-led enterprise is truly unique and welcomes everyone – including dogs.

Website: https://serendipities.co.uk/

Phone: 07931 560874

The Ship Inn,

121 Fisher St, DD5 2BR

With one of the best views of the River Tay going, The Ship Inn offers great beers, great food and a great atmosphere. Your furry friends will make the perfect accompaniment for a visit to this Broughty Ferry institution.

Website: www.theshipinn-broughtyferry.co.uk

Phone: 01382 779176