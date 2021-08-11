Eight new Covid deaths across Dundee and Fife last week, latest data reveals

Eight new deaths from Covid in Dundee and Fife were recorded last week according to new National Records of Scotland data.

New figures demonstrate how the pandemic continues to cause heartache for families in Scotland even as restrictions eased beyond Level 0.

In the week leading up to August 8, Scotland saw 51 deaths reported in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

This included six deaths in Dundee and two Fife. A further death linked to Covid-19 was also reported in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 10,421 deaths have been registered in Scotland since the pandemic started last March.

Last week 15 deaths were of people aged under 65, a further 13 were people aged 65-74 and there were 23 deaths of people aged 75 or over.

43 deaths were in hospitals, three were in care homes and five were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS’ director of Statistical Services, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 51 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is an increase of five on the previous week’s figure.”

Covid deaths rise in Dundee last week

The six deaths in Dundee were up slightly on the three recorded in the previous week.

It came as the government confirmed 1,498 new cases of the virus in Scotland on Wednesday.

In the seven days leading up to August 7 Dundee had a case positivity rate of 123 per 100,000 people.

This was down from 149.2 on July 31 and 204.3 of July 24.

Monday saw the relaxation of the existing coronavirus rules, with most of the major restrictions removed.

Scots will still be required to wear face coverings in some situations, but the rules of social distancing and limits on gatherings were scrapped.

But announcing the change, Nicola Sturgeon said the virus could still pose problems for Scots.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Declaring freedom from, or victory over, this virus is premature.

“The harm the virus can do, including through the impact of long Covid, should not be underestimated.

“Its ability to mutate may yet pose us real challenges.”