Eight men appear in court over Dundee funeral motorcade allegations

A car, motorcycles and quad bikes were driven dangerously by eight men as part of a funeral motorcade, prosecutors say.

The offences are allegedly linked to a motorcade which followed the coffin of Grant Hutchison, whose funeral was held on November 16.

The eight men appeared for separate hearings at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims.

Their offences are said to have happened across the Kirkton area of Dundee.

It is alleged some pedestrians had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The case was continued for further examination and all the men were released on bail.

Who is accused of wrongdoing?

Dylan Philip, 24, of Balmuir Place

Lewis Raitt, 21, Brackens Road

Brian McKinney, 33, Mossgiel Crescent

Christopher Mason, 18, Balgowan Avenue

Stephen Bell, 35, Charleston Drive

Ross Bree, 30, St Ninian Terrace

Leon Reid, 27, Crathie Place

Alexander Hutchison, 24, Kirkton Avenue

What are the charges?

Dylan Philip allegedly drove a car dangerously at excessive speeds, braking harshly causing the car to skid, failing to maintain a safe distance, mounting a footpath, driving along the footpath and undertaking vehicles.

Christopher Mason allegedly drove a motorcycle at excessive speeds and deliberately caused the rear of the bike to pivot around the front wheel, causing damage to a grass area.

Brian McKinney allegedly drove a quad bike in a similar manner.

Stephen Bell allegedly drove a motorcycle on a footpath in close proximity to pedestrians, at excessive speeds, revved excessively and caused the wheels to spin, producing smoke.

Ross Bree allegedly drove a quad bike at excessive speed, repeatedly mounted footpaths, drove into the path of oncoming traffic and drove on a footpath on Gilburn Road.

Lewis Raitt allegedly drove a motorcycle while disqualified, at excessive speeds and on the opposing carriageway.

Leon Reid allegedly drove a motorcycle onto a footpath at speed, causing a member of the public to take evasive action, before colliding with a metal fence. It is claimed he injured himself by crashing into a fence.

Alexander Hutchison allegedly drove a motorcycle on a footpath towards a pedestrian, causing them to take evasive action.

Anything else?

Other charges on the petition allege some of the vehicles were driven without a valid licence, without displaying L-plates and without insurance.

Where do prosecutors say this happened?

The offences were allegedly committed on Kirkton Crescent, Derwent Avenue, Gilburn Road, Ambleside Avenue, Beauly Crescent, Beauly Avenue, Keswick Terrace and Ashmore Street.

Was this the only incident?

A flare-up in Kirkton on October 31 led to police descending on Kirkton as mourners congregated to pay tribute to father-of-three Mr Hutchison, who had just died.

The lockdown-breaching gathering in Beauly Square descended into chaos as fireworks were aimed at officers.

Chief Inspector David Mcintosh, local area commander for Dundee, said: “Luckily no one was injured during this disorder.

“However, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable.”