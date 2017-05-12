An eight-hour spin cycle event is to be held in Dundee in memory of “Iron” Mike Towell.

Mackie Ahmed will undertake the fundraising effort on Sunday by stationing two spin bikes in the city centre.

The 34-year-old engineer from The Dales will pedal from 9am until 5pm to raise money in memory of the Dundee boxer.

Other people are invited to use the second cycle.

Mike Towell tragically died after collapsing during a British title eliminator bout in Glasgow last September.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will go towards the “Iron” Mike Towell brain scanner fund launched by Mike’s partner Chloe Ross and his mum Tracey.

The fund aims to raise £13,000 to buy a scanner in the hope of preventing similar tragedies.

Mackie told the Tele he wanted to help Mike’s family in their fundraising efforts.

He said: “I used to go to the boxing with Mike although I stopped going for a while.

“I then bumped into him at the Ardler shops and he told me he was going to turn professional. I went to all of his fights to support him.

“What happened to Mike was a total tragedy. I want to do my bit to help Chloe and Tracey’s fundraising effort.

“I was going to do a sponsored cycle but then I came up with the idea of doing it in the city centre.

“It’s something a bit different and it will get other people involved.”

Mackie said he has contacted boxing superstars Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan in the hope that they can provide items to be auctioned off at a fundraising event at Doc Stewarts on May 27.

The brain scanning device would be used by boxers in Dundee and Stirling, two places where Mike trained.

The British and Irish Boxing Authority recently announced it would introduce scanners at fights but the British Boxing Board of Control has yet to announce similar plans.

People who want to contribute to Mackie’s spin cycle fundraiser can visit on the day and donate money.