Eight further coronavirus deaths registered in Tayside and Fife

Tayside and Fife have recorded eight further coronavirus deaths.

Three deaths were registered in Fife, two each in Dundee and Perth and Kinross, and one in Angus.

It comes as Scotland records a 56 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,006.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 655 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of these, six were in Angus, 12 in Dundee, 11 in Perth and Kinross and 24 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began there have been 904 coronavirus deaths registered across Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.8% down from 6.6% on the previous day.

There are 1,076 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 65 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 93 are in intensive care, a decrease of six.

A total of 1,465,241 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 43,203 have received their second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added that they are well on the way to reaching everyone in group five on the vaccination priority list.

She said as anticipated the daily rate in vaccination has slowed this last week due to vaccine supply.

If supplies allow the Scottish Government will attempt to reach key vaccination targets earlier than planned, Ms Sturgeon told.

She said their intention, supplies permitting, is to have offered first doses to everyone on the entire JCVI priority list by mid-April, which includes everyone over the age of 50 and all adults with underlying health conditions.

Also with supplies permitting they will aim to have offered the entire adult population a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July, rather than September.

Shielding update

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that people on the shielding list are still advised to work from home.

Current advice remains that people who are on the shielding list and live in a Level 4 area, should not go into work even if they have had their first or both doses of the vaccine.