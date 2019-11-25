Eight-day strike at University of Dundee begins

Members of the University and Colleges Union from Dundee and St Andrews kicked off eight days of protesting today with a picket line and rally.

Frustrated lecturers and staff from the University of Dundee were joined by national union members as they protested conditions at the institution.

The group gathered in order to protest working conditions, pensions and pay.

The protesters met early in the morning outside of Dundee University, forming a picket line to prevent Royal Mail from entering the campus.

They then marched down the street, travelling through Roseangle Café before meeting strikers from St Andrews for a rally at Dundee West Church.

The rally featured various speakers, such as UCU Scotland president Carlo Morelli and Dundee University Rector Jim Spence.

The UCU leader expressed the protest’s importance saying: “Today marks something very important for us. The seriousness with which people are recognising this dispute is important.

“There is something rotten at the heart, at the core of the university sector. If the universities don’t wake up soon they’re in for a big shock.

“The problem at the heart of the centre is underpinned by the desire for profit, for subsidies.”

Dr Ann Swinney, President of the UCU’s Dundee branch, said: “Right now, Dundee is without a principal and it’s a great opportunity for the university to review what it is doing.

“I would suggest that it’s time to re-evaluate. What kind of university do we want to be?”

As one of the local councillors I was pleased to join @DundeeUCU members on the picket line this morning at @dundeeuni – the employers should reconsider changes to the pension scheme pic.twitter.com/lNUZIbcSKW — Richard McCready (@rbmccready) November 25, 2019

Jim Spence, Rector for Dundee University, expressed his support for those protesting,

He said: “In a past life I was a university lecturer, so the people here have my full support. Any working man or woman trying to improve their working conditions should be supported.

“As student rector, they have my full support.”