More than half of Dundee’s largest employers have made a commitment to turn around the city’s youth unemployment figures.

A meeting of the Dundee Partnership — a group of public and private bodies aimed at boosting economic regeneration in the city — was held recently.

Entitled “Shaping the Future of Dundee’s Employment Services”, it was attended by private firms including Tolkheim, Henderson Logie and JTC Joinery, as well as public sector employers such as NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council.

The conference took place as the Tele continues its Let’s Get Dundee Working campaign, aimed at helping as many people as possible into work in the city.

Alison Henderson, chairwoman of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Dundee Partnership wanted to know exactly what it is employers in Dundee are looking for.

“We are looking for employers to engage with employability services — tell us what staff you need.

“I’d say more than half of Dundee’s largest employers have made that commitment.

“There is a redesign of employability services and employers are really at the heart of that. We are asking what they need for their workforce at present, or will need in the future.

“That includes what levels of staff — is it management positions, or people with no experience? If it’s the latter, how can we help them become as job-ready as possible?”

Ms Henderson said the £400m Tay Cities Deal investment was a key factor in future employment opportunities.

She said: “The deal will provide significant economic investment. If we know that, say, two years from now there will be 100 jobs in a specific sector, that gives us a chance to help train people in those roles.

“There is more joined-up thinking now as well. That means sharing ideas and information so there’s less confusion for clients and duplication from different agencies.

“Any employer wishing to work with us at the Chamber of Commerce should come and connect into that employability service. One recurring theme at the event we got from employers was a commitment to apprenticeships and bringing younger people into the workforce.”