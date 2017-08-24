‘Eerie silence’ after motorbike accident on A92

An Arbroath councillor has described the “eerie silence” on an Angus road after an accident which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Douglas Lawie, 47, of Inverurie, died when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a BMW car on the A92 just north of Inverkeilor.

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Brenda Durno was at her daughter’s house in Inverkeilor at the time of the accident, just before 6pm on Sunday. She praised the quick response of the air ambulance.

She said: “We were in the back garden. My grandsons are obsessed by motorbikes and whenever they hear a bike they always jump up and have a look.

“They heard the motorbike go past on Sunday evening and then my son-in-law commented ‘that road’s gone awful quiet’. It was an eerie silence.

“He said ‘Oh god I hope nothing’s happened to that motorbike’. The next thing we saw the air ambulance.

“The air ambulance was there so fast – it was there in minutes.

“My grandsons, who are three and seven, had a swift reality check about how quickly a Sunday drive on your bike can end in tragedy.

“It’s heartbreaking for any family to go through. My thoughts are with all the people involved in the crash.”