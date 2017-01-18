EE fined £2.7m for ripping off customers

Mobile phone firm EE has been fined £2.7 million by Ofcom for overcharging tens of thousands of customers.

The communications regulator found that the company broke a “fundamental billing rule” on two separate occasions, resulting in nearly 40,000 customers being overcharged around £250,000.

An investigation by Ofcom accused EE of “carelessness or negligence”, adding that while it did not set out to make money from its billing mistake, the company had decided not to reimburse the majority of affected customers until Ofcom intervened.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, said: “EE didn’t take enough care to ensure that its customers were billed accurately. This ended up costing customers thousands of pounds, which is completely unacceptable.

“We monitor how phone companies bill their customers, and will not tolerate careless mistakes. Any company that breaks Ofcom’s rules should expect similar consequences.”