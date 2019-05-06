Edwyn Collins to play homecoming Dundee gig at Beat Generator

Singer songwriter Edwyn Collins will play a special hometown gig in Dundee later this year.

The former Orange Juice frontman will perform at Beat Generator, on North Lindsay Street, on September 3.

It will mark an emotional return for the musician, who moved to the city when he was five.

Collins, who enjoyed massive international success with his song A Girl Like You, was born in Edinburgh but moved to Dundee in 1965 when his father got a job as a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

He attended Morgan Academy before moving to Glasgow, where he formed Orange Juice and helped found the influential label Postcard Records.

The group was best known for the 1982 top 10 hit Rip It Up, but split after three albums.

Collins, who turns 60 this year, then enjoyed success as a solo artist before he suffered two cerebral haemorrhages in 2005.

After months of rehabilitation, he was able to resume performing on stage and released his sixth solo album, Home Again, two years later. He also resumed touring and played his first T in the Park, at Balado, in 2009.

He will return to Dundee in support of his latest album, Badbea.

Tickets are available through www.seetickets.com.