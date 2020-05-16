Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews education toys

We won’t need to remind lockdown parents that entertaining your kids with one hand, while educating them with the other is not the simplest of tasks. However, it is (in theory) possible to do both at once – thanks to these pieces of kit.

£69.95

Tonies is a storytelling system for children. It comes in two parts: the box, which contains a speaker and other digital wizardry, and a plastic character that is placed on top to begin a related story. There are dozens to choose from, including Lion King, Gruffalo, Jungle Book and Zog. The Starter Set also includes a Creative Tonie allowing anyone to record a story or music. Tonies isn’t cheap, but is definitely a quality toy.

£55

Yes, the car manual people have branched out into educational toys. This is a kit containing 250 pieces which screw and clip together to make a fully functioning engine, including all the correct noises and spark plugs which light up. It’s hugely satisfying to complete, and even comes with an augmented reality app to give greater insights into how the engine works.

£299.99

The price tag means this isn’t an impulse buy, but you’ll probably not be surprised to learn we found it to be a next-to-perfect educational toy. Build walking, talking and (dare we say it?) thinking robots which have a powerful ARM processor at its heart as well as touch, colour and infrared sensors, three motors for movement and even wi-fi connectivity. There are numerous challenges to complete, and the app lets your child create their own programs. Just brilliant.