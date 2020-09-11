Education Secretary says pupils must not be disadvantaged if they have to isolate during exams

Education Secretary John Swinney has said exams will go ahead in 2021 but he could not rule out pupils missing exams due to isolation.

Mr Swinney was quizzed in a Q&A with the National Parent Forum of Scotland where he addressed the Scottish Qualifications Authority’s (SQA) plans for the upcoming exam diet.

Exams were cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19, which resulted in thousands of pupils having their results downgraded.

The grades were then overturned a week later and reverted back to teacher estimates following backlash from parents and teachers.

Mr Swinney told the forum on Thursday evening: “Our objective, as things stand just now, is to run a full 2021 examination diet.

“The SQA have consulted about what steps they could take in trying to reduce the burden of assessment before the exam diet – what elements could be removed.

“We’ve looked at the timetable of exams. Do they need to start in late April? Could they start at the end of May, giving them an extra month for learning and teaching?”

However Joanna Murphy, chair of the National Parents Forum of Scotland, said many parents were concerned their children would miss exams if they had to self-isolate during the exam diet.

Mr Swinney admitted he could not rule out the “possibility” but stressed he had to ensure pupils were not placed in a situation where they were prejudiced as a result.

He said he could not predict the “burden” pupils would face throughout the academic year but emphasised his priority was fairness.

He said: “I can’t foresee how much disruption there will be between now and next spring, either on an individual, class or school-level.

“I am determined to ensure every student has fairness and a fair crack at the whip next year, no matter their experience.”

He added he was working with the education recovery group to determine how to support pupils who may be impacted.

Individual schools have got to adapt to the circumstances they face.”

The SQA launched a consultation on their exam proposals for 2021, which considers alterations to exams, including reduced coursework for a range of subjects including English.

Approximately 23,000 teachers, parents and learners responded to the consultation, which was open for 10 days.

The final plans were due to be unveiled last week, however the announcement was pushed back to consider the high volume of responses. Mr Swinney said they are assessing the results.

Mr Swinney was also asked about how to support children with their learning if they were forced to stay at home due to isolation or illness.

Schools must ensure children continued their learning at home, he said, in order to ensure their education was not compromised.

He added: “Individual schools have got to adapt to the circumstances they face, whether it’s individual schools or classes that have to isolate.

“What we want to do is maximise the continuity of education for children and young people as best we can.”

However pupils were able to learn digitally at home through the government’s digital learning platform which has been rolled out to support blended learning.

He encouraged local authorities to participate with the digital platform e-Sgoil.

However parents have raised concerns over the inconsistencies around the e-Sgoil platform which currently only offers learning materials to senior pupils.