Education Scotland has praise for Angus primary school

A primary school in rural Angus has received a glowing report following an inspection by officers from Education Scotland.

They visited Murroes Primary School and Nursery Class at Duntrune and have highlighted a number of key strengths, including collaborative teamwork of staff across the school and nursery.

Under the strong leadership of the head teacher, teachers and support staff work very effectively together to design highly-effective learning experiences for children, which meet their needs and help them to achieve and attain, according to the report.

Children across the school and nursery are enthusiastic and reflective learners, it added. They are well motivated, engaged in their learning and are able to confidently share what they have achieved so far and identify their next steps.

There had been a continuous improvement in children’s attainment over time. This has been enabled through greater involvement of children in the learning process and by each child being known well.

There was only one area identified for improvement, with staff advised to continue with plans to track and monitor health and wellbeing and other areas of the curriculum more formally across the nursery and the school.

The inspectors were confident the school has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.