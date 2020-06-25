Attainment gap progress in Dundee hindered by coronavirus, says education chief

City education bosses admitted coronavirus has hindered efforts to narrow the attainment gap between the poorest and wealthiest children in Dundee.

School children from deprived backgrounds may need additional support to overcome the challenges of home-based learning, Dundee City Council’s scrutiny committee heard.

Paul Clancy, executive director of children and families services, said the council would support pupils to catch up on the three months of schooling missed due to the pandemic.

However he pointed out the city council’s positive steps to tackle education inequalities as attainment levels had shown signs of improvement in 2018/19.

“Coronavirus has had an impact – there’s no doubt that if you take three months out of somebody’s schooling there will be an impact – and there’s work we’ll have to do to catch that up.” Paul Clancy – Executive Director, Children and Families Services

The number of pupils meeting the expected Curriculum for Excellence attainment levels increased for almost all ages and subjects in 2018/19, compared to the previous year.

A record number of school leavers (94.3%) were entering positive destinations such as college, university, apprenticeships or employment, within a year.

But at the meeting West End councillor Richard McCready asked education chiefs how children from deprived backgrounds would be supported when schools reopen in August.

He said: “I know we have approved plans to deal with the attainment gap but I think that coronavirus has had a huge impact on education and I want to pay tribute to all the staff in our schools who I think have been trying to make the best of a confusing situation.

“There appears to be evidence emerging that deprivation will be a factor in how learning had gone during lockdown and we know that deprivation is a particular factor within the city.”

Mr Clancy acknowledged the adverse affects of coronavirus and said the council would seek to accelerate measures to help children overcome challenges.

He said: “I don’t think that there’s any question that what’s happened since lockdown will have had an impact and that impact would be disproportionate.

“I’m pleased to say some of the statistics coming through points to the fact there’s been success in literacy and numeracy.

“We need to make sure that we don’t lose the impetus that we had actually gained up until the end of March.”

“The recent announcement that schools are looking to go back full time with all children in from August 11, if everything goes the right way, is warmly welcomed by all of us.

“It is without a doubt the best way to ensure that young people are supported.

“Coronavirus has had an impact – there’s no doubt that if you take three months out of somebody’s schooling there will be an impact – and there’s work we’ll have to do to catch that up.”

Mr Clancy said the council would be assessing how best to help children catch up as well as measures that need to be in place to assess what level children are at before setting targets.