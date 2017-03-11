Dundee’s education convener has admitted he’s “very concerned” about issues with violence in schools.

Stewart Hunter spoke to the Tele following high-profile incidents involving Morgan Academy.

It has also emerged a woman has been charged in connection with threatening or abusive behaviour following another fight near the school on the same day.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with threatening or abusive behaviour at a school in Forfar Road, Dundee, on Monday March 6.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Mr Hunter said there were “serious issues” that need to be dealt with — but denied that parents should be worried about sending their children to school.

As reported in Evening Telegraph last week, attacks on teachers at Dundee schools are on the rise — up more than 43% last year compared with 2014/15 and 39% the previous year.

An investigation was called for on Tuesday after it emerged a Morgan Academy pupil was caught with a knife at the school.

Footage emerged the same day of Morgan Academy pupils fighting in Baxter Park on Monday.

Speaking to the Tele about the problems, Mr Hunter said: “I always take the view that we don’t tolerate violence in our schools, against either pupils or teachers. For us, the issue is about how we put support into schools for our teachers.

“We need to also get to the root of problems to understand why pupils are having difficulties.

“The statistics came out that Dundee has the highest rate of exclusions in the country.

“That situation isn’t helped by simply continuing to exclude more pupils.

“We need to look at why that behaviour is happening. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach here.

“Often, there can be issues at home or elsewhere in the child’s life, and they are reacting at school as a consequence of those issues. That can be a relative dying or a parent losing their job.

“We need to know we are acting in a certain way to these problems. There may be certain classes some children are disruptive in.

“If they are struggling in that class, and are excluded as a result, they may use that as an excuse to keep getting thrown out. That isn’t helping anybody.”

Discussing the rise in teachers being attacked in Dundee schools, Mr Hunter said: “Even one teacher on the receiving end of a violent or abusive exchange is one too many.

“This is an issue we are always trying to address, and have been since I became convener and deputy convener before that.

“I would hope that the rise is because school teachers are being more proactive in reporting incidents.

“But absolutely, of course, I am concerned, very concerned. For the schools and teachers involved it must be heart-breaking, and terribly frustrating for them.

“With regards to the number of violent incidents in Dundee being higher than Perth and Kinross, or Angus or Aberdeen, I think we have to acknowledge that there are issues with poverty and inequality that are worse in Dundee.

“We obviously want to see fewer incidents.

“But it’s not a case of, ‘there were 100 issues this year, let’s aim for 50 next year’.

“Even one incident of violence is too many.

“But this is a serious issue and I don’t want parents to think we don’t take it seriously.

“For the vast majority of pupils, going to school in Dundee is a positive experience.

“As a parent myself of kids at primary and secondary schools, I can say that parents shouldn’t be concerned about their children going to school in Dundee.”