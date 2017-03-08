The school attended by a teenager who was found dead in his Fife home has issued a warning to parents over prescription tablets.

Glenrothes High School sent an email indicating that pills are in circulation among teenagers who attend the school following the death of Liam McAlpine.

The 14-year-old’s passing is being treated as unexplained.

Staff warned that the drugs could have “life-changing consequences” if consumed.

It’s understood that officers are investigating whether there could be a link between the drugs and Liam’s death.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Fife are investigating following the death of a 14-year-old boy at an address in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes.

“The incident was reported to police around 3.40pm on Sunday.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

An email seen by the Tele, sent to parents at Glenrothes High School on Monday, said: “We have been made aware that prescription tablets are in circulation amongst secondary school-aged children in the Glenrothes area.

“The tablets that we know of are Citalopram, Fexofanadine and Bedranol.

“While there does not appear to be any issues with the composition of these medications, if consumed they can cause serious side effects and may have life-changing consequences.

“Non-prescribed medicines are never safe.

“If you suspect that your child may have taken any of these you should seek immediate medical attention for your child.” Citalopram treats depression, while Fexofanadine is used for allergies and Bedranol can treat conditions including anxiety and high blood pressure.

When approached , Liam’s family were too upset to speak about the tragedy. However they issued a short statement via the police.

It read: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother Liam McAlpine.

“We wish to be left in private to mourn.”

People living near to his home spoke of seeing emergency services descending on the scene.

Thomas Kidd, 25, a water engineer, said: “Police were going around taking pictures and they’re still there this morning. It’s worrying to see this kind of thing outside your house.”

Another resident added: “I heard that the young lad there had passed away — I don’t know him but it’s horrifying to hear about.

“It’s heartbreaking.”