Education bosses admit ‘walking away’ from problems at Dundee primary school

Education bosses have been hauled over the coals for their handling of a troubled school after admitting “walking away” from problems over the course of four years.

Dundee City Council installed a new head teacher at Sidlaw View Primary in Downfield before the summer, after government inspectors graded its leadership, teaching and the wellbeing of pupils as “weak”.

And just months on from the shake-up, the council’s scrutiny committee took education bosses to task after being told there had been concerns about the school’s management as far back as September 2015.

Education officers made interventions in 2015, 2016 and 2017 – but noted improvement was “not being sustained” after they left.

At the scrutiny meeting this week, Ferry Conservative councillor Philip Scott asked chief education officer Audrey May why it had taken until now to take drastic action in installing a new head.

She responded: “We had an action plan in place but we walked away too often with the belief it would be deployed.

“But in the fullness of time we’ve seen things improve for a wee while then go down again.

“We had to allow the head teacher the autonomy to carry things out because that’s their job but, absolutely, it’s an important question to ask. We’re not going to walk away (again).”

The installation of acting head teacher Kim Flynn – formerly of Ballumbie Primary – has resulted in noteable improvement in children’s attainment and behaviour.

Debbie Phillips, chairwoman of the school’s parent council, said: “Since Kim’s joined you can really see the changes.

“Being a parent it has been so nice to now see children take such pride in their appearance, the way they work at school and their language. It has changed massively compared with previous years.”

However, Labour West End councillor Richard McCready took the executive to task over why a head teacher “bore the brunt” and took the fall instead of education chiefs.

Ms May said the executive “shared the responsibility” for Sidlaw View, adding: “There’s nothing that you’ve said we would disagree with.”

Committee convener Kevin Keenan called for school chiefs to be more forthcoming should they have similar problems in future.

“It beggars belief (the situation) got this far,” he said.