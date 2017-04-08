William Edjenguele loves life at Dundee United — but his reasons for pledging his long-term future to Tannadice were professional, not personal.

Just last month the Frenchman extended his 12-month contract with the Tangerines by another two years.

That’s because he saw it as a route to being playing Premiership football during that time.

“I committed my future because I believe in what’s happening here,” said the 29-year-old Parisian.

“I said at the time I am happy here. I am and I really like it at Dundee United but, at the same time, I am a competitor and I want to play at the highest level possible.

“That means playing in your Premiership. That’s where I want to be, that’s why I’m here.”

When he first joined up back in August, his aim was to get to the top flight in one season.

While automatic promotion is beyond United, that target hasn’t changed. Starting with Falkirk at Tannadice, he wants a run of results that sees the team march to the play-offs in good form and then successfully negotiate them.

And, while he knows the second placed Bairns will be difficult opponents, the fact United are at home leaves him confident by the end of the 90 minutes the gap to them will be a single point.

“It has been a strange season but we have to stay positive. Last week we were not happy at losing away (to Queen of the South) but this game is at Tannadice and we fancy our chances against any team when we are at home.

“And for us there is still everything to play for.

“Our goal is promotion, we can still get it and that is our focus.

“This game is a chance to put things right after last week and we can. Falkirk have been doing very well this season, they are a good team.

“It will be difficult and I’m sure they are going to come to Tannadice to get a result, so it is up to us to stand up to that.

“They are not where they are out of luck because it is a long season and they have played good football to get to second.

“It will be a good test but we believe we can meet it.”

If United can better the Bairns, victory when Dunfermline visit on Tuesday night could put Ray McKinnon’s team into second spot.

Edjenguele is well aware of that but superstition stops him discussing the prospect in any detail.

“Don’t be saying that to me. So often when people do it is a jinx, so I don’t want to talk about it.

“I know footballers say it all the time but we must take one game at a time and look no further than Falkirk.

“If we can win, then we can think about where we are if we win the next — but not before.”

While three points would put a smile on the big defender’s face, he’ll only be satisfied if victory comes with a clean sheet.

There hasn’t been one in the last nine games and, while he’s staying calm about that, it’s fair to say that statistic doesn’t please him.

“It’s more complicated than saying it is just down to the defence but as a defender I am not happy about that.

“The most important thing is always to win games but, as a defender, my job is to try to help us get clean sheets.

“So if we win I will be happy but, if we have lost a goal, I will be looking to see where we could have done better.

“As long as you are playing that should be the case — you should never stop looking to improve.”