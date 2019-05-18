EDITOR’S COMMENT: Political backing is big step forward in Tele campaign to jail child sex offenders

The fight will be a long one but, make no mistake, this political support represents a significant step forward.

At the Tele we have been overwhelmed by the level of support for our campaign demanding mandatory jail terms for anyone convicted of a sexual offence involving a child.

As of yesterday, more than 7,000 loyal readers had signed a petition aimed at heaping pressure on those in the corridors of power.

And now, politicians and charities have welcomed the decision to develop multiple sentences for people convicted of rape, sexual assault and possessing indecent images of children.

News of fresh sentencing guidelines for sexual crimes is a welcome move towards at last ensuring those guilty of the most heinous crimes get the sentence they so richly deserve.

The Scottish Government has worked hard to manage the prison population, with a presumption against shorter sentences.

Sheriffs have been under considerable pressure to consider alternatives to custody.

That is all well and good, doubtless there are crimes when alternatives such as community payback orders or restriction of liberty orders are appropriate.

However, it is the Tele’s view that paedophilia is not one such crime.

When an individual preys on a vulnerable, innocent child in some twisted effort to gain sexual gratification there is only one appropriate sentence – and that is imprisonment.