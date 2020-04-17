Edith Bowman to host a live gig with host of celebrities in aid of Masks for Scotland

Scottish DJ Edith Bowman will host a charity event with a host of celebrities aiming to raise cash for an initiative led by a Dundee Uni professor.

The broadcaster is to be joined by an array of Scottish talent in a livestream to raise money for the charity initiative, Masks for Scotland on Wednesday from 6pm.

The streamed event will see Ian Rankin read excerpts of his unreleased book and KT Tunstall will be providing some music.

Masks for Scotland, which is spearheaded by University of Dundee professor Jill Belch and her actor daughter Joanna Vanderham, aims to raise as much money as possible to provide crucial PPE for frontline workers around the country with over £50,000 already being raised.

With appearances from Scottish actors, musicians, writers and more, Bowman will host an evening of appreciation to raise funds, along with the nation’s spirits.

Names already confirmed for the event include Ian Rankin, Jack Lowden, James McAvoy, KT Tunstall, Martin Compston, Peter Capaldi, and Sam McTrusty.

Creator and host of the For the Love of Scotland gig, Edith Bowman said: “As the weeks have been passing, more and more I’ve been working out how I can do something to help.

“After a friend drew my attention to an amazing event in Wales last week, with a number of well-known Welsh faces, I thought, “I Ought To Do That!”.

“I wanted to create an event that had a purpose, was a way of saying thank you to all those selfless people putting themselves in danger to help others and celebrate this extraordinary community spirit that we are seeing.

“Jo at Masks For Scotland had just been in touch to ask for my support, the work that she and her mum Jill are doing is wonderful, so it felt like the perfect fit.

“For the Love Of Scotland will be three hours of people coming together through music, prose, comedy, conversation and thanks, featuring both plenty of well-known faces and members of the public. I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am to all the people who are helping us out and giving up their time. Now we just have to do it!”

Viewers can tune into the stream on the Gigs in Scotland Facebook or YouTube pages on Wednesday at 6pm and can donate to Masks for Scotland by visiting www.crowdfunder.co.uk/masks-for-scotland.