Edinburgh Woollen Mill to open store in Brechin after calling town centre ‘dilapidated’

A major retailer has been given the go-ahead to open in Brechin, despite being accused of portraying the town in a negative light.

Planners have approved proposals lodged by Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) to open an outlet at the troubled former Pictavia visitor centre, which closed in 2014.

Brechin Community Council said it was “infuriating” that the company failed to paint a rosy picture of the town in a supplementary retail study which was requested by Angus Council.

The study prepared by Cushman and Wakefield said many of the vacant units in the town centre “are too small for EWM requirements or are in a dilapidated state which are not ready for EWM to begin trading from or thereby commercially viable”.

Angus Council’s handling report stated: “The introduction of EWM will help sustain local employment and investment in Brechin by the addition of 10 new jobs and represents a £250,000 investment by the Castle Centre in refurbishment and fit out of the former Pictavia building.

“In Brechin town centre, there is a shortage of clothing and footwear retail floorspace and a corresponding lack of quality comparison clothing retailing.”