Edinburgh woman who became youngest skier to reach South Pole will head to Dundee in February

Mollie Hughes, who has just become the youngest woman in the world to ski solo from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole, is heading to Dundee next month.

After 58 days and 650 hours of skiing alone in whiteouts, storm-force winds and temperatures hitting minus 45C, Mollie Hughes reached the geographic South Pole on January 10.

The adventurer and motivational speaker, who was born in Devon and lives in Edinburgh, started her world record attempt on Wednesday November 13 at Hercules Inlet in Western Antarctica, skiing eastwards for 702 miles and 59 days.

Now she will be speaking for the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in Dundee on February 4, less than a month after completing the feat.

Having initially hoped to reach the South Pole by New Year’s Day, her quest was almost derailed by severe weather in the first two weeks.

© Hamish Frost.

But despite this initial setback, Hughes battled on, pulling a sled weighing 105kg, and skiing alone for between 10-12 hours a day.

To sustain her energy levels, Mollie, 29, consumed about 4,500 calories per day with favourites including Snickers bars and freeze-dried bolognese, which she ate at Christmas.

The feat means Hughes now holds two world records. In 2017, aged 26, she became the world’s youngest person to climb both the north and south sides of Mount Everest.

Mike Robinson, chief executive of RSGS, said: “Mollie visited our offices before heading off to Antarctica to seek inspiration and advice for her expedition.

“She took with her one of our RSGS Explorers flags, so we’re looking forward to seeing a picture of it flying proudly on Earth’s most southerly point.”

Mollie is speaking in the University of Dundee’s Dalhousie Building on February 4 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 on the door.