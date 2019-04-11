Edinburgh councillor says his city’s regeneration scheme ‘can rival Dundee’s Waterfront’

An Edinburgh councillor says a regeneration project in his city can “surpass the regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront.”

Located in Granton’s Western Harbour, Edinburgh Marina will see the creation of more than 1,850 new homes for Edinburgh.

Edinburgh councillor Cammy Day argues that “Granton has the potential to be a powerhouse for Edinburgh” to rival the regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront.

This view was backed by Edinburgh Marina Holdings, Granton waterfront’s largest private landowner.

“It is our view that the new Edinburgh Marina will equal if not surpass the regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront given its proximity to Edinburgh and the variety of high quality residences, amenities and facilities that will define the new waterside neighbourhood.”

In addition to the state-of-the-art Edinburgh Marina, the development includes the Royal Wharf luxury retirement scheme, new homes for sale and for rent, the new Hyatt Regency Spa and Conference hotel, and the Chestnut Yard medical hub and neighbourhood shopping.

Phase one of the development will create more 800 permanent jobs as well as affordable homes.

The Edinburgh Marina spokesperson added: “Construction will soon get underway on the development’s centrepiece marina which, once complete, will provide a boating destination to rival the west coast of Scotland.”