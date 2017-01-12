Edinburgh Airport celebrates record year​

Edinburgh Airport set a new Scottish record for passenger numbers in 2016 after more than 12 million people passed through its doors, according to official figures.

A total of 12.36 million passengers used the hub last year, up by more than 11% on the 11.13 million figure for 2015.

The figures also showed Glasgow Airport experienced annual growth of 7.5% in passenger numbers last year but Aberdeen Airport reported a fall of more than 10%.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar revealed more than 7.1 million passengers used international flights in 2016, a 21.1% increase on the previous year.

He added: “To have smashed this record, exceeding last year’s growth rate and having helped over 12.36 million passengers through the airport, highlights the draw of

Edinburgh as a destination and the growing global appeal that Scotland holds.

“A swift and substantial cut to air passenger duty will help greater numbers of the seven billion people across the globe to visit and sample all that Scotland has to offer and we recognise our responsibility to welcome visitors and our role as conduit for further economic growth for the country.”

Glasgow Airport bosses said 9.4 million passengers travelled through its doors in 2016, helped by the introduction of 25 new routes and services.

Amanda McMillan, managing director of Glasgow Airport, which last year celebrated its 50th year, said: “To record our best-ever passenger numbers month after month and to carry 9.4 million passengers was a huge accomplishment, and to do it in our golden anniversary was extra special.

“Looking ahead, I’m confident that the efforts made to continually grow and enhance our route network has put Glasgow Airport on a firm trajectory towards the 10-million passenger mark.”

A total of 3.1 million passengers used Aberdeen Airport last year, a decrease of 12.2% compared to 2015.

Managing director Carol Benzie admitted 2016 had been “challenging” but said the fall in numbers slowed significantly in the second half of the year.

She added: “The decrease in November’s and December’s figures were the smallest we had experienced in 2016, which suggest we have come through the worst of the downturn.

“In regards to 2017, we have started the year on a much stronger footing and are looking forward to welcoming the return of both Ryanair and airBaltic whilst Flybe will launch direct flights to Heathrow in March.”