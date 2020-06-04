Eden Project would see Dundee become a ‘stand-alone’ tourist destination

Dundee could become a Scottish tourism hot-spot thanks to the Eden Project, the city’s hospitality industry hopes.

With a feasibility study underway this month for the Eden Project at Dundee and a potential opening date of 2024, excitement is building among local hoteliers.

Manny Baber, general manager of Dundee’s Sleeperz, commented: “When there is more to see and do in a destination, hotels like ours benefit enormously because visitors have more reasons to stay longer and spend more in the local economy. They may stay an extra night in a hotel, eat out twice more, take a taxi and visit local shops and eateries.

He added: “The Eden Project is another exciting step-forward in transforming Dundee into a multi-night, stand-alone destination, rather than somewhere you’d visit in conjunction with a stay in Edinburgh, Glasgow or St Andrews.

“Dundee is fast becoming one of the most talked about Scottish cities and this latest announcement is only going to create more interest and buzz around our city on the Tay.”

The project’s Cornwall site, billed as “the largest indoor rainforest in the world”, attracts around a million visitors a year.

Chris Peach, owner of Aabalree Guest House on Union Street, told the Tele he “was over the moon” at learning of the Dundee project.

The guest house, which is developing its eco-friendly status, saw an upsurge in tourists last year.

“It’s super-exciting, ” he said.

“Last year was the first of us benefiting from the V&A and we noticed people were staying a lot longer than usual, going from one night to two or three nights.

“We get a lot of visitors who are driving around Scotland and the Eden Project is what this city and it’s hospitality sector really needs, especially on the back of a pandemic.

“Dundee is a vibrant city and it’s starting to take off.”

VisitScotland said the new Eden Project feasibility study in Dundee demonstrated how highly the city is now regarded.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “We know, following the success of V&A Dundee, that a world-leading attraction can have a huge impact on a destination, not only strengthening the tourism experience, but acting as a catalyst for further investment.”

She added: “The possibility of an additional attraction of this calibre would play a significant role in supporting the city and Scotland’s economic recovery, and play an important role in attracting visitors when the time is right once again.”