Eden Project would bring ‘massive’ boost to Dundee’s hospitality trade

The arrival of the Eden Project in Dundee would have a “massive positive impact” on hospitality, according to one restaurant owner.

Amy Watson, who owns Gallery 48 on Westport, thinks the attraction would provide a huge boost to all businesses in the city if it is given the go-ahead.

And she’s hopeful the ripple effect would be on a similar scale to that seen by the opening of the V&A in 2018.

It was revealed earlier this week that Dundee had been identified as the top choice for Eden Project Scotland, with some predicting it could bring “billions” of pounds to the city.

Ms Watson believes it can only be seen as a good thing for those living and working in Dundee.

She said: “The V&A has had a positive effect on our business and has helped to attract different types of people to the city that we would never have achieved before.

“I personally think adding the proposed idea of the Eden Project to the city will strengthen its status for tourism and also sustainable design.

“As a local business and where we are situated in the city, I can only imagine it will have a massive positive impact on our trading.

“When the V&A was opening I had concerns about businesses popping up closer to the venue and also not developing enough of a relationship for customers to bridge or link the trading between us both.

“But in fact, after a few months, we have a stronger trade and relationship between Gallery 48 and the V&A as well as the wider Waterfront development than we predicted.

“I can only imagine that the Eden Project, if it gets the green light, will also have a positive knock-on effect for our business model.”

The original Eden Project in Cornwall has proved a hugely popular tourist attraction since opening in 2001.

It is estimated to have brought about £2bn to the local economy over the past 19 years.

And Ms Watson believes Dundee being chosen as a potential site for the latest venture is yet another indicator the city is going in the right direction.

She added: “We have already established and maintained the city’s ethos for fashion, design and architecture.

“Looking at the proposed project, I think this idea will fit in perfectly alongside the plans Dundee City Council have in place.”