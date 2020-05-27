Dundee council leader ‘over the moon’ at Eden Project plans for City of Discovery

Council leader John Alexander is “over the moon” about plans to build an Eden Project site in Dundee.

Mr Alexander also said it would be transformational for Scotland as a whole, and was “incredibly exciting” for Dundee – hailing the project as a “huge opportunity” to regenerate the city.

“I’m just over the moon that Eden see the potential in Dundee and want to work with us in developing that,” he said.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us that we’re grasping with both hands. It’s incredibly exciting and it shows the ambition and determination we have had in recent years.

“I think this is really exciting for the city and has the potential to deliver huge economic benefits. It’s not just about the economy though, I think it’s going to be a game changer for the city overall.”

While a theme and location for the project will be decided later, the SNP council leader said he would like to see the River Tay and Dundee’s industrial history incorporated in the vision.

“The project will be bespoke so it will fit within the city context,” he said.

“In Cornwall they took a scarred piece of land and restored it so one option might be to look at locations which were previously industrial use. We could look at spaces connected to the river, farmland or parkland.

“It’s too early to have a favoured site and there will be no preferential treatment. It could be Camperdown, a post-industrial site or somewhere close to the river. Nothing is off the table, we are going into this with a really open mind and the feasibility study will guide us.”

Mr Alexander hailed Eden as the next step in ambitious plans to revive Dundee, following the opening of the V&A and the wider waterfront regeneration project.

But the SNP councillor admitted he has had to fight for the city to be given the same opportunities as its bigger counterparts.

“Opportunities will not land on our lap,” he said.

“We have made sure we elbow our way into every meeting and fight for a seat at every table.

“Not every opportunity will work but this shows a small city like Dundee can be a world leader and we can work with some of the world’s best organisations to deliver something transformational to the city, if not Scotland.

“For many years we have been the best kept secret and now we are making our presence felt. We are not going to take things for granted.

“This is just another milestone, we are not going to stop at the V&A and Eden, we are going to fight for every opportunity.”