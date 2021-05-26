MARTEL MAXWELL: It’s like something from a movie but Eden Project Dundee is real and it’s blown my mind

DID you hear the Eden Project is coming to Dundee?

After reading about it, I still had no real idea what this involved, but I knew it was big.

Now I’ve read up on it and my tiny mind is blown.

It actually sounds a bit far-fetched. Like something from a movie.

Imagine the scene. Two men stand outside a Dundee pub, pints defiantly in hand as they pretend it’s not raining sidey-ways or freezing.

”Davie, long time eh? Good to finally get a drink eh? Here, I read something in the Tele last night – apparently United are signing Messi and we’re getting this enormous tropical rainforest down the docks.”

Cut to Davie, looking as if he’s sure his pal had sunk a few pints before he arrived since both notions are equally fantastical.

But no it’s very real (the Eden Project part of it at least).

This is the first image of how Eden Project Dundee might look. We've just signed a memorandum with the owners of the preferred site, @nationalgriduk and @SGNgas, to explore the practicalities of converting the former Dundee Gasworks. pic.twitter.com/Sl00Wgr7JD — Eden Project (@edenproject) May 21, 2021

Since the original attraction was set up in Cornwall two decades ago, it has brought in an estimated £2billion to the local economy.

It wasn’t just the proposed site that was said to have impressed Eden bosses, but Dundee City Council staff’s enthusiasm for the project as well as our city – and their efforts could result in hundreds of jobs.

So what can we expect if this happens? What could the site – the former Dundee Gasworks on East Dock Street – become?

If it’s good enough for Sir David

The Cornwall base is home to two huge biomes. Maybe you’re familiar with the word. I had to use a dictionary.

It means ‘a large naturally occurring community of flora and fauna occupying a major habitat’.

The largest of the two in Cornwall is a wonder for tourists and ecologists alike and is the biggest indoor rainforest in the world.

The second boasts a Mediterranean environment, where Sir David Attenborough has filmed.

Not bad eh and it’s incredible to think we might have an attraction of that scale on our own doorstep in the near future.

Still, it’s no more fantastical than the fact we already have the only V&A museum outside London – or that we are UNESCO’s first and only City of Design in the UK.

Or that GQ magazine named us the ‘UK’s ‘coolest little city’, while the Sunday Times this year placed Broughty Ferry as the best place to live in Scotland.

Great things are happening in Dundee and the Eden Project won’t be the last.

The curse of the junk folder

My apologies if you think I’ve been ignoring you.

The other day, I ventured into my ‘junk mail’ email folder for the first time in months.

And there, I came across a few emails from readers of this column.

Apparently the curse of the junk folder is a particular gripe of hotmail users but I’m glad I found them.

One was from a regular, another was a fantastic narrative on outdoor loos in Dundee.

There was one on the merits of the movie World War Z and one in disagreement with a point I had made.

It was a lovely surprise to find them among the many notifications inviting me to claim my fortune/cure my impotency/meet like-minded friends by clicking a link.

On that note, I know a couple of people who have fallen for the recent email claiming they missed a delivery.

Some emails belong in the junk folder

After dutifully clicking on the link provided they realised something was up before parting with money – but others haven’t not been so lucky.

It stands to reason these messages are scams but maybe that’s easy for me to say.

If someone legitimately wants to contact you, ask if they would really do it in email and ask you to click on a link?

Anyway, back to my emails. The least I can do is take the time to reply. If you haven’t heard from me yet I’ll be in touch.

With many long distance journeys, I’ve devoured dozens of hours worth of podcasts and after completing Chris Evans’ How To Wow series and Louis Theroux’s Grounded, both with a different guest each episode, I wondered where to turn next.

Then I stumbled on a holiday-themed series called Life’s a Beach with comedian Alan Carr and our own Lorraine Kelly’s What If?

She hosts it alongside daughter Rosie, asking celebrities what paths they might have chosen if they had made different decisions along the way.

They are great listening and the hours are once more flying by.