EWAN GURR: Eden Project marks another leap forward for Dundee but the best is yet to come

On Friday, there was welcome news concerning the development of the city’s Eden Project.

The development, billed at its Cornwall site as “the world’s largest indoor rainforest”, is expected to create 200 jobs in Dundee and contribute £27 million annually to the economy.

Described as a “powerful symbol of regeneration”, the former gasworks on East Dock Street has been selected as a preferred site for location and ensures the project is part of the wider waterfront development.

This news follows the announcement in March that Social Security Scotland will host more than 500 of its staff in Agnes Husband House, formerly known to city inhabitants as ‘site six’.

Named after one of Dundee’s first two female councillors elected in 1901 and a champion for children experiencing poverty, Agnes Husband House will be Social Security Scotland’s HQ and the location from which Scottish Child Payment will be dispensed, reducing levels of child poverty across Scotland.

The significance of what is currently taking place cannot be overstated in a city where the utterance of household names like Timex, Levi’s, NCR and Michelin are enough to send shivers down the spine of the ordinary Dundonian.

The deindustrialisation of Dundee, most notably felt in the transfer of the jute industry to India throughout the 20th Century, ushered in a period of manufacturing malaise and increasing deprivation and poverty that has captivated the city ever since.

The long-term effect being that Dundee, for decades, topped various European tables for everything from teenage pregnancy to unemployment and, more recently, drug deaths.

So, how did this coastal city emerge in 2015 as GQ Magazine’s ‘coolest little city in Britain’, as one of the Wall Street Journal’s Top 10 ‘hot destinations’ in 2017, as the Sunday Times ‘Best Place to Live in the UK’ in 2019?

And could 2021 be another landmark in an illustrious journey from austerity to prosperity?

A quarter century of progress

It could be argued that the roots of the cultural and commercial renaissance of our city began in 1997.

At the time, Dundee was losing 1,000 people per year and the newly appointed executive director of city development, Mike Galloway, was tasked with carrying out a city-wide audit at community centres across the local authority.

When the masterplan, constructed entirely upon feedback offered by the people of Dundee, was presented back to them, it gained more than 90% approval.

Galloway grew up in high-rise flats in Glasgow’s Shettleston with working-class parents working in the hotel trade and studied town planning in Dundee in the 1970s.

His career saw him preside over large-scale regeneration projects in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

He and I met the month before his retirement in September 2018 and he said then that he fell in love with Dundee during his student years and always sought to return.

The waterfront regeneration has taken on a life of its own

The masterplan, as Galloway described it, was a 30-year vision, which is currently only halfway towards completion.

However, the waterfront regeneration has since taken on a life of its own.

The Eden Project alongside an exclusivity agreement signed between Dundee City Council and Northern Lights Arena Europe Limited last year to explore development of a 4,000 capacity esports arena on sites 10 and 11 to the east of Slessor Gardens portray signs of greater commercial and cultural regeneration.

Regeneration starts with the individual

What most excited me about Galloway’s plans was he appeared as passionate about the regeneration of the individual as the environment.

Sharing his stipulations for businesses keen to secure space on the waterfront, he said: “I make it clear to any interested parties that, first, they must prioritise the employment of local people.

“Second, they must pay the real living wage and, finally, no zero-hours contracts.”

He added: “Remember, my parents worked in this trade. This, for me, is very personal.”

I recently spoke to bar staff in Sleeperz Hotel, who told me they currently earn the same hourly rate as the stipulated £9.50.

One young woman told me: “I earn more than friends who work as managers in retail.”

Dundee has come a long way since 1997, but maintaining that momentum now is essential.

Best is yet to come

Another thing Mike Galloway said that has stuck with me was: “My greatest fear would be that someone else, 70 years from now, has to do this all over again.

“This is when Dundee needs to hold its nerve,” he told me.

“The city is at a tipping point but the best is yet to come.”