Dundee City Council’s leader has praised the Eden Project’s new “guilds” and multiple city sites idea as “exciting”.

Following a six-month feasibility study last year, the Eden Project has announced plans to create the “nine new guilds of Dundee” – with each having its own identity and embassy.

The project hopes to create locations across the city with some venues being permanent, and others pop-up. Together they will create a trail of sites, encouraging people to explore different parts of the city.

The proposed themes are: Healers, Growers, Navigators, Myth makers, Noticers, Alchemists, Celebrators, Menders and Re-sourcerors with the planners having released artist impressions of three Guild Halls which they hope to open in the city in 2024.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “The idea of the nine ‘new’ guilds is to reflect on the city’s history and that of the nine trades.

“They will be looking forward, reimagining what the nine trades would look like in a future Dundee, focused on sustainability.

“We are still in the midst of detailed discussions around potential sites and how the project would operate and so, everything is very much in play with no decisions being made.

“However, the concept of the entire city being part of the project is unique and incredibly exciting. We all want the project to connect to our diverse communities and this would allow that, while also adding another dimension. These would very much be about outreach and connecting communities.

“It’s been a real highlight of my eight years on Dundee City Council. The images highlight the scale of the ambition and I know that once we’re able to announce preferred sites, it’ll really inspire the city.

“Every time I meet the Eden team, their vision exceeds expectations.

“Looking at the transformation, particularly of our reputation over the last few years, it’s clear that Dundee is on an upward trajectory.

“I’m determined to make sure that we don’t compromise on our collective ambitions for our amazing wee city.”

In an online presentation Eden Project chief David Harland said: “We haven’t announced the outcomes of our feasibility study, but I am going to hint at a few things and leave you wanting more.

“We hope to be out in the next couple of months with specific sites and information from the feasibility.

“We have come up with the concept of Dundee’s nine new guilds. Things like growers and navigators, myth makers and alchemists.

“We wanted to recognise that these trades, these guilds, had their place in the future of Dundee. Each of these trades, these guilds, could have their own connection with communities and they may well have their own embassies which could pop up from time to time. Some may be permanent.

“They would encourage people to get to parts of the city they hadn’t seen before.

“These are little hints of what we are planning.”